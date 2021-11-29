Odisha: Counselling For Admission To MBBS/BDS Courses Postponed

Bhubaneswar: NEET Counselling 2021 for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in Odisha has been postponed, informed the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE).

“In supersession of the previous circular (OJEE / 452 dated 25.11.2021), this is for the information of all concerned, that the process of registration for counselling and admission in MBBS / BDS Courses, that was scheduled to start from 29.11.2021, is hereby deferred till further notice,” an official statement said.

The detailed schedule for OJEE NEET counselling 2021 will be published on the official website later.

Admission to MBBS and BDS seats of different government and Hi-Tech Medical (private) colleges of Odisha for the 2021-22 session will be done on the basis of NEET UG 2021 merit prepared by the OJEE board.

A total of three rounds of Odisha NEET counselling 2021 will be conducted along with a mop-up round for admissions to the medical and dental courses in the state. The merit list and counselling process of Odisha NEET 2021 will be conducted on the official website at ojee.nic.in.