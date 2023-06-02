Odisha: Coromandel Express Derails In Balasore; Many Feared Dead I Check Out Helpline Numbers

Balasore: In a major train mishap, several bogies of Coromandel superfast express derailed near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district on Friday evening.

Several passengers have been feared critically injured while many others are reportedly trapped under the derailed coaches.

The mishap happened after Coromandel Express (12841) hit a goods trains and derailed. Later, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast (12864) collided with the derailed trains and also derailed.

Local people along with police and fire services personnel launched rescue operations. The injured are being shifted to the hospital.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has directed the Collector to reach the spot immediately and supervise the rescue operation. The SRC also issued a helpline no 6782262286.

According to latest development, the Fire Services DG Sudhanshu Sarangi has been asked to oversee the rescue operation. Meanwhile, a team of NDRF has also left for the mishap site to join the rescue operation.

A special team Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has left for the mishap site from Bhubaneswar on the instructions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Odisha SRC along with senior officers Hemant Sharma, Balwant Singh, Arvind Agarwal, DG Fire Services have been despatched to the spot to supervise arrangements in train accident at Bahanaga.

Besides, Medical College and all hospitals in and around Balasore and also SCBMCH in Cuttack have been kept on alert, informed Development Commissioner

In the meanwhile, injured passengers have been rushed to hospitals at Bahanaga and Khantapara and Balasore headquarters town and doctors’ teams from FM Medical College sent to the spot.

“So far, 132 injured persons have been shifted to Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC, and Khantapada PHC and 20 Interns and 24 other Doctors have been moved to Tain accident site from MC, Periphery and DHH,” informed Chief Secretary PK Jena

Helpline Numbers regarding train derailment at Bahanaga Bazar near Balasore: ECoR

HWH Helpline No: 03326382217

KGP Helpline No: 8972073925, 9332392339

BLS Helpline No: 8249591559, 7978418322

SHM Helpline No: 9903370746

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more details)