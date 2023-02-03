Odisha continues to impress at Khelo India Youth Games 2022

Madhya Pradesh: The state of Odisha continued their strong outing at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games 2022 in Madhya Pradesh as their Girls and Boys Kho Kho teams clinched gold and bronze medals, respectively.

The Girls Kho Kho team dominated the gold medal match from start to finish and produced a scintillating win by 32-26 against Maharashtra. On the other hand, the Boys Kho Kho team defeated West Bengal by 14-12 in the bronze medal match.

Both teams trained relentlessly in the build-up to the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 and their efforts produced startling results in the tournament. The medals in Kho Kho come after the state of Odisha had a great outing in the sport of Kayaking and Canoeing that have been included in the Khelo India Youth Games for the first time. Odisha won a total of 11 medals in Kayaking and Canoeing before showing their strength in Kho Kho.

The manager of the Kho Kho teams, Santilata Pradhan heaped praise on both coaches for the teams’ excellent performance in the tournament. He stated, “Our teams have performed brilliantly in the tournament so far and apart from the players, the credit also goes to the coaches of the teams. We are grateful to have some of the best coaches with us who worked tirelessly, so, we can win medals.”

The Khelo India Youth Games is an important event for young athletes in the country, and Odisha’s success in Kho Kho demonstrates the potential for Odisha to continue to grow and succeed with the help of their robust sports ecosystem and inspire future generations of young athletes to follow in their footsteps. As the tournament continues, it will be exciting to see how Odisha’s athletes perform and what other achievements they may bring home.