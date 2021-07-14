Odisha Congress take out cycle rally over fuel price hike

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) took out a massive cycle rally in State Capital, Bhubaneswar demanding the Centre and State to bring down VAT and other taxes to normalise the fuel prices which has affected people of all sections during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Congress workers led by senior party leaders took out a cycle rally from party headquarters till Ram Mandir as a mark of protest against rising fuel & LPG prices in Odisha.

OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik, members of Mahila Congress, and several other leaders participated in the agitation.

Beating cymbals, the Congress activists today protested against the hike in oil prices, cooking gas and prices if other essential commodities.

The agitation will continue till July 17.

Patnaik said the astronomical rise in fuel prices and high inflation dealt a body blow to people during the pandemic.

The Congress staged a state-wide bandh on February 15 from 7 from 7 am to 1 pm protesting the rise in fuel prices. On February 6, Niranjan wrote chief minister Naveen Patnaik and diesel.