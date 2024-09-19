Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Congress took to the streets of Bhubaneswar today, staging a significant protest against alleged threats made towards Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition. Hundreds of Congress workers assembled at the party’s headquarters, Congress Bhawan, and marched to Kharvel Nagar, demanding immediate action against several BJP leaders.

The protestors filed a police complaint seeking an FIR against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, UP Minister Raghuraj Singh, BJP functionary Tarvinder Singh Marwah, and Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad. These leaders have been accused of making derogatory remarks and issuing death threats against Rahul Gandhi.

Sofia Firdous, the MLA from Cuttack Barabati, addressed the gathering, condemning the threats and emphasizing that personal attacks have no place in politics. “This is pure hate, and we condemn it,” she stated passionately.

The BJP, however, has countered these claims by accusing Rahul Gandhi of making anti-India statements during his travels abroad. They argue that the Congress is using these protests to divert attention from Gandhi’s controversial remarks.