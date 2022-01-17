Odisha Congress Constitutes Panchayat/Civic Body Poll Management Committee

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Congress constitutes an election management committee headed by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Narasingha Mishra for the upcoming urban and panchayat elections.
The committee will also finalize the candidates for the elections.
In a letter to AICC, Odishas in-charge, A. Chellakumar, OPCC president, Niranjan Pattnaik said, “This is to update you that I have constituted an Election Parichalana Committee for the upcoming Urban and Rural Panchayat Election-2022.”
The Members of the Committee are as here as under:
1. Shri Narasingh Mishra, Chairman
2. Shri Chiranjib Biswal
3. Shri Jayadev Jena
4. Shri Prasad Harichandan
5. Shri Sarat Patnaik
6. Shri Panchanan Kanungo
7. Shri Suresh Kumar Rouray
8. Shri Taraprasad Bahinipat
9. Md. Moquim
10. Shri Saptagiri Ullaka
11. Shri Santosh Singh Saluja
12. Smt. Bijaya Laxmi Sahu
13. Smt. Bandita Parida
14. Shri Smruti Lenka
15. Sayad Yasir Nawaz
16. Shri Manas Ranjan Choudhury
17. Shri Janaki Ballav Patnaik
18. Shri Jangeswar Babu, Convenor