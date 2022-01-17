Odisha Congress Constitutes Panchayat/Civic Body Poll Management Committee

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Congress constitutes an election management committee headed by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Narasingha Mishra for the upcoming urban and panchayat elections.

The committee will also finalize the candidates for the elections.

In a letter to AICC, Odishas in-charge, A. Chellakumar, OPCC president, Niranjan Pattnaik said, “This is to update you that I have constituted an Election Parichalana Committee for the upcoming Urban and Rural Panchayat Election-2022.”

The Members of the Committee are as here as under:

1. Shri Narasingh Mishra, Chairman

2. Shri Chiranjib Biswal

3. Shri Jayadev Jena

4. Shri Prasad Harichandan

5. Shri Sarat Patnaik

6. Shri Panchanan Kanungo

7. Shri Suresh Kumar Rouray

8. Shri Taraprasad Bahinipat

9. Md. Moquim

10. Shri Saptagiri Ullaka

11. Shri Santosh Singh Saluja

12. Smt. Bijaya Laxmi Sahu

13. Smt. Bandita Parida

14. Shri Smruti Lenka

15. Sayad Yasir Nawaz

16. Shri Manas Ranjan Choudhury

17. Shri Janaki Ballav Patnaik

18. Shri Jangeswar Babu, Convenor