Odisha Congress Committee Restructured, Appointed New Office-Bearers

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Wednesday reconstituted the panel by appointing new office-bearers of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC).

A communique issued by the AICC, said, “Congress President has approved the proposal of appointment of office-bearers and executive committee members of OPCC, with immediate effect.”

President Niranjan Patnaik has formed the committee with the appointment of 12 new vice presidents. 20 general secretaries and 46 secretaries have been appointed. Besides, the party will have 32 executive committee members.

AICC also reconstituted the Executive Committee of OPCC with party Working President Pradeep Majhi, CLP leader Narasingha Mishra and MLA Suresh Routray appointed as its members, among others.

The committee also includes Ex-officio members, including all MLAs/MPs and AICC office-bearers from the state, former PCC Presidents, and all heads of Frontal Organisations.