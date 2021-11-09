Odisha Confirms Three More Covid Deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 3 more Covid deaths in last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Tuesday.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19 after due completion of the death audit process are as under.

1. A 76 years old Male of Angul District who was also suffering from Hypertension with moderate LV dysfunction.

2. A 59 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Traumatic Brain Injury.

3. A 66 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Post Percutaneous Coronary Angioplasty