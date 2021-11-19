Odisha Confirms Three More Covid Deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported three more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Friday.

Details of the cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19 after due completion of the death audit process are as under.

1. A 87 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Coronary Artery Disease.

2. A 77 years old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus, Hypothyroidism, Morbid Obesity & Chronic Kidney Disease.

3. A 84 years old male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Carcinoma prostate, Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.