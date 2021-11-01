Odisha Confirms 3 More Covid Deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 3 more covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Monday.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19 after due completion of the death audit process are as under.

1. A 76 years old Male of Angul District.

2. A 48 years old Female of Balasore District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Post Coronary Artery Bypass Graft, Congential Cyanotic Heart Disease.

3. A 67 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Multiple Myeloma, Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.