Odisha Conferred With National Water Award

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Odisha has been conferred with the National Water Award at the 4th National Water Awards ceremony in New Delhi today.

Additional Chief secretary and Development Commissioner Anu Garg received the prestigious honour from Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who conferred the prizes to winners in various categories.

The Award for the Best State was conferred on Madhya Pradesh while Odisha got second prize. The third one was given jointly to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.

The award distribution ceremony was organised at Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi by the Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD &GR), Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The Department announced a total of 41 winners, including joint winners, for the 4th National Water Awards, 2022, covering 11 categories. Each award winner was conferred with a citation and a trophy as well as cash prizes in certain categories.

The Best District was conferred on Odisha’s Ganjam district.

Jagannadhapuram Village Panchayat of Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana got best village award while Best Urban Local Body went to Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

As part of the ongoing nationwide drive to realize the Government’s vision of a ‘Jal Samridh Bharat’ or ‘Water Prosperous India’, the National Water Awards focus on encouraging the good work and efforts made by various individuals and organizations.

It seeks to create awareness among people about the importance of water and motivate them to adopt best water use practices.

The event provides an opportunity to all people and organizations to forge a strong partnership and further strengthen public participation in water resource conservation and management activities.