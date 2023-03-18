Odisha conducts Khelo India Dus Ka Dum Women’s Hockey Tournament at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium

Rourkela: As part of the International Women’s Day Celebrations, Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs has kickstarted the Khelo India Dus Ka Dum initiative from 10 -31 March to create awareness on empowering women through Sports.

Under this 10 cities 10 games initiative Sports and Youth Services Department today conducted a Women’s Hockey tournament at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium where hockey matches were held in U16 and U18 categories. Gurundia Rockstar beat Kuarmunda Thunders 2- 0 and became champions of U-16 Category, while in the U18 Category, Sports Hostel Marvels defeated SAI Strikers 1-0 in the shootout to emerge champions.

ADM Rourkela, Dr. Subhankar Mohapatra, Jt Secretary, DSYS, Shailendra Jena AFA -cum- Deputy Secretary, DSYS, Mrs. Geeta Das, In- Charge SAI Training Centre Sundargarh, Abhraham Kisopatta, Seema Deb Bhowmick, President of Deepika Mahila Sangati and other officials from the District Administration and Sports Department graced the finals of this one day women’s tournament.

ADM Rourkela, Dr. Subhankar Mohapatra congratulated the winners and presented the trophy to the Champions of the Women’s Hockey Tournament.

Earlier in the day, a Cyclothon was organised from Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium to Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium where over 200 women cyclists participated in this awareness campaign. As part of the International Women’s Day celebration several other competitions and cultural programmes were also held within the stadium premises with great enthusiasm. Women from SHGs participated in Rangoli, Quiz, Lemon & Spoon and drawing competitions. Students from Schools & Colleges from Rourkela city also participated in these events.

Similarly, in Bhubaneswar at the Kalinga Stadium, the Sports Department along with Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre conducted a Hockey5s match where cadets of the HPC competed amongst themselves in two teams, Super Giants and Royals. Royals defeated Super Giants 14-7 to emerge champions.

Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das and Arjuna awardee cyclist Minati Mohapatra graced the match and presented the awards to the winners in the presence of HPC Project Director, Rajiv Seth and other officials.

The young athletes expressed immense delight on the organisation of these tournaments and revelled in the celebrations at the two stadiums.