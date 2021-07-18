Odisha Completes 1.5 Cr COVID-19 Tests; CM Naveen Praises Health Workers

Bhubaneswar: In yet another achievement, Odisha has breached the milestone of 1.5 crore COVID-19 tests so far, informed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a tweet on Sunday.

Chief Minister expressed happiness that Odisha has completed 1.5 crore COVID-19 tests. He also appreciated all the healthcare personnel for their tireless hard work in ramping up testing, strengthening Odisha’s fight against the pandemic.