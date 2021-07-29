Odisha: Common PG Entrance Exam From Aug 23

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Thursday announced the dateline for the Common PG Entrance Test-2021 and PG Online Admission-2021.
As per the notification issued by the Higher Education Department, here are the key dates of the entrance test and admission:
- Availability of online Common Application Form (CAF) in the website www.samsodisha.gov.in– 02-Aug-2021 (11:00 AM).
- Last date of applying online CAF– 14-Aug-2021 (11:45 PM).
- Availability of Hall Ticket in applicant e-Space for downloading– 20-Aug-2021 (2:00 PM).
- Conduct of Entrance Examination– 23-Aug-2021 to 3-Sep-2021 (except 27th & 29th August).
- Handing over the entrance marks to OCAC by the Entrance Examination Conducting University by -13-Sep-2021.
- Updation of Graduation/Equivalent mark by the applicant upto- 5-Oct-2021 (11: 45 PM)
- Publication of subject-wise and State-wide merit list- 12-Oct-2021 (2:00 PM)
- Choice filling by eligible applicants–12-Oct-2021 to 17 Oct-2021
- Publication of Provisional Allotment of Seats (for First Round Selection)– 22-Oct-2021(6:00 PM).
- Online deposit of admission fees by the Students through SAMS [Student’s Account] portal– 22-Oct-2021 to 25-Oct-2021 (5:00 PM).
- Reporting of applicants at allotted institutions for taking admission (for First Round Selection)– 22-Oct-2021 to 28-Oct-2021 (5:00 PM) excluding Sunday.
- Updation of SIide-Up Option Form online by the students taken admission in First Round of selection- 23-Oct-2021 to 29-Oct-2021 (11:45 PM).
- Data updation of admitted students in the e-Space (for First Round Admission) by the respective Institutions- 22-Oct-2021 to 29-Oct-2021 (7:00 PM).
- Publication of Provisional Allotment of Seats (for Second Round Selection)– 04-Nov-2021 (11:00 AM).
- Online deposit of admission fees by the Students through SAMS [Student’s Account] portal– 04-Nov-2021 (2:00 PM) to 07-Nov-2021(5:00 PM).
- Reporting of applicants at allotted institutions for taking admission (for Second Round Selection)– 05-Nov-2021 to 09-Nov-2021(5:00 PM) excluding Sunday.
- Data updation of admitted students in the e-Space (for Second Round of Admission) by the respective Institutions – 05-Nov-2021 to 10-Nov-2021(7:00 PM).
- Publication of provisional List of Vacant Seats in SAMS Website– 12-11-2021 (2.00 PM).