Odisha Collector Performs Kathak At Subarnapur Lok Mahotsav, Wins Heart

Sonepur: Subarnapur District Collector Aboli Naravane has won hearts as she took to the stage and mesmerized the audience with a semi-classical Kathak recital at Subarnapur City Festival and Lok Mahotsav here on Sunday.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Naravane shared some glimpses of her dance performance.

<>

Glimpses of my performance on the song O Ri Chiraiya on the occasion of Subarnapur City Festival and Lok Mahotsav. The theme was Prevention of Child Marriage and sending girls back to school..

Dance style Semi Classical (Kathak) pic.twitter.com/vso7E1xxcd — Aboli Naravane (@Abolinaravane) January 16, 2023

</>

The IAS officer danced to the tune of ‘O Ri Chiraiya’ song on the theme ‘Prevention of Child Marriage and sending girls back to school…’ on the stage on day 2 of the City Festival.

Moreover, videos of her performance are also doing the rounds on social media.

<>

@Abolinaravane Madam #Kathak dance by DM & Collector #SUBARNA LOKA MAHOTSAV CITY FEST IN SUBARNAPUR 2023 pic.twitter.com/IRcutW1aW6 — Kt Ansh (@KtAnsh2) January 15, 2023

</>

Aboli Naravane, the 2015 bath IAS officer of Odisha cadre, hails from Pune in Maharashtra.