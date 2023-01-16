Odisha Collector
Odisha Collector Performs Kathak At Subarnapur Lok Mahotsav, Wins Heart

By Pragativadi News Service
Sonepur: Subarnapur District Collector Aboli Naravane has won hearts as she took to the stage and mesmerized the audience with a semi-classical Kathak recital at Subarnapur City Festival and Lok Mahotsav here on Sunday.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Naravane shared some glimpses of her dance performance.

The IAS officer danced to the tune of ‘O Ri Chiraiya’ song on the theme ‘Prevention of Child Marriage and sending girls back to school…’ on the stage on day 2 of the City Festival.

Moreover, videos of her performance are also doing the rounds on social media.

Aboli Naravane, the 2015 bath IAS officer of Odisha cadre, hails from Pune in Maharashtra.

