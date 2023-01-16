Odisha Collector Performs Kathak At Subarnapur Lok Mahotsav, Wins Heart
Sonepur: Subarnapur District Collector Aboli Naravane has won hearts as she took to the stage and mesmerized the audience with a semi-classical Kathak recital at Subarnapur City Festival and Lok Mahotsav here on Sunday.
Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Naravane shared some glimpses of her dance performance.
<>
Glimpses of my performance on the song O Ri Chiraiya on the occasion of Subarnapur City Festival and Lok Mahotsav. The theme was Prevention of Child Marriage and sending girls back to school..
Dance style Semi Classical (Kathak) pic.twitter.com/vso7E1xxcd
— Aboli Naravane (@Abolinaravane) January 16, 2023
</>
The IAS officer danced to the tune of ‘O Ri Chiraiya’ song on the theme ‘Prevention of Child Marriage and sending girls back to school…’ on the stage on day 2 of the City Festival.
Moreover, videos of her performance are also doing the rounds on social media.
<>
@Abolinaravane Madam #Kathak dance by DM & Collector #SUBARNA LOKA MAHOTSAV CITY FEST IN SUBARNAPUR 2023 pic.twitter.com/IRcutW1aW6
— Kt Ansh (@KtAnsh2) January 15, 2023
</>
Aboli Naravane, the 2015 bath IAS officer of Odisha cadre, hails from Pune in Maharashtra.
