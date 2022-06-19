Odisha Co-Operative Society Election Begins Today

Bhubaneswar: The first phase election of the members of the Committees of the Primary Cooperative Societies has begun on Sunday.

The State Co-operative Election Commission is conducting polling in as many as 731 primary co-operative societies from this morning. Elaborate arrangements have been made in the polling stations in view of free and fair elections in every districts.

As many as 19 DRCS and 58 ARCS level officers have been employed for it with mobilizing armed forces in the selective delicate and vulnerable booths.

At the same time, CCTV have been installed in as many as 244 booths with the provision of video recording for surveillance of irregularities during the poll.

The second phase election for the co-operative societies will be held on 26 June.