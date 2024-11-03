Bhubaneswar: The Grievance Cell of the Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will remain closed on November 4 and 11.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department on Friday, there will be no hearing of public grievance at the cell situated in Unit V of the capital city on these dates, which fall on Mondays.

The department will announce the subsequent grievance hearing date through newspapers and other media channels at a later time, as per the notification.