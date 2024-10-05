Bhubaneswar: The Chief Minister’s grievance cell will remain closed on the 7th and 14th of October, as per a notification from the General Administration and Public Grievance Department.

According to an official press release, owing to the Chief Minister’s significant official engagements on the 7th and the immersion ceremony of Maa Durga on the 14th, the public grievance hearing at the Chief Minister’s Grievance Chamber in Unit-5, Bhubaneswar, will remain closed. A new date for the next public grievance hearing will be announced at a later time.

