Odisha CM’s Chief Advisor Reviews Development Projects In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: In a bid to review various development projects, Odisha Chief Minister’s Chief Advisor and Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) chairman Asit Kumar Tripathy on Wednesday visited the Jharsuguda district.

Upon his arrival in Jharsuguda, Tripathy held a review meeting with government officials of the district.

In his review visit, Tripathy emphasized various empowering women and youth through skills for the development of the district. He also directed to prepare guidelines for the development of the aluminum processing industry and agricultural industries in the district.

Speaking on this occasion, “With the establishment of large industrial enterprises in Jharsuguda, there are ample potentials and opportunities for the processing industry in the district, The district has an ideal climate for the production of ginger, chili, green vegetables, oilseeds, light grains, fruits, and flowers. So the officials of the Department of Agriculture and Horticulture are directed to come up with a specific agricultural plan.”

“The development of industry and agriculture in the district would be possible under the leadership of the district commissioner. It is also pertinent to make the district’s educated youth and women able to earn and empower them through a variety of skills development training. the development of industry and agriculture in the district would be possible under the leadership of the district commissioner,” he added.

He also directed the creation of special land banks for the development of small and medium enterprises.

The WODC works for overall socio-economic upliftment and educational and cultural development of 10 western districts like Bargarh, Balangir, Boudh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Sundargarh, and two blocks of Angul district.