Odisha CM’s Balasore visit today! Tight security arrangements in place

Balasore: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will go on a one day visit to Balasore today. He is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various developmental projects worth Rs 1000 crore.

Tight security arrangements are in place, while the stretch between Station Square-ITI Square has been declared ‘No Man Zone’. Schools under ‘No Man Zone’ also remained shut.

On the other hand, bank staffers complained of inconvenience in going to offices.

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the visit of the Chief Minister.

He will inaugurate 57 projects belonging to 12 blocks of the district including – Soro, Jaleswar Municipality, Remuna, Nilagiri NAC, worth Rs 365 crore.

Odisha CM will lay foundation stones of 69 projects totaling to more than Rs 1042 crore during his one day visit. Some of the projects include the Somanathpur Railway bridge, Haladipada-Digha Interstate road, renovation of Haraganda pond, bridge on river Subernarekha and a dedicated electric grid station for Chandipur.