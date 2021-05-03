Odisha CMRF Gets Contributions For Fight Against COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: Various organisations including Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC) and Odisha Hydel Power Corporation(OPGC) have contributed towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to fight COVID-19. While the OPGC has a share of Rs 1 cr, the OHPC’s contribution is Rs 2 cr.

Similarly, State Housing Board has donated Rs 20 lakh towards Covid assistance to the state government.

The contribution was received by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra from Board’s Chairman Priyadarshi Mishra and Financial Advisor Tejraj Pradhan.

Likewise, Lal Chand Maheswari Shree Marbles has donated Rs 1.11 Lakh towards Odisha CMRF to fight Covid. The cheque was received by the Chief Secretary at Lok Seva Bhavan.