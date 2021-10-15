Odisha CM Won’t Celebrate Birthday Owing To Pandemic

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has decided not to celebrate his birthday on October 16 in view of the severe COVID-19 situation in the state.

Announcing his decision, the Chief Minister said that the people of the state are going through a very difficult situation for the last one and half years due to the pandemic.

He has requested his well-wishers not to visit Naveen Nivas to wish him. He requested people to donate blood and plasma on the day instead of organising celebrations.

The Chief Minister had not celebrated his birthday last year also due to the COVID-19 pandemic.