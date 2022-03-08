Odisha CM Wishes On International Women’s Day

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today extended his greetings.

The CM took to Twitter to convey his wishes and said the Odisha Government has empowered women in political, social and economic sectors through schemes like Mamata and Mission Shakti.

Empowerment of women has always been at the heart of #Odisha's initiatives – be it #MissionShakti, #Mamata, #NutritionBudget & participation of women in legislation. On #WomensDay, let’s celebrate their leadership and pledge to create more such leaders in different spheres. pic.twitter.com/QGV746btzh — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 8, 2022

Every year on March 8, we celebrate International Women’s Day to highlight the achievements made by women across different fields.