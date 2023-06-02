Odisha CM wishes Haj Pilgrims; Rs 10,000 given for Haj Kit

Bhubaneswar: The State Haj Committee, Odisha and ST&SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department have organised a felicitation programme for Haj Pilgrims for the year 2023 at Convention Centre, Lokseva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar today i.e. on 02/06/2023. During the programme, the Chief Minister, Odisha has conveyed his good wishes to them for their safe and successful Haj Pilgrimage through a Video message.

This year 888 numbers of Haj pilgrims of Odisha are going to perform their Haj through the State Haj Committee. Out of these, there are 511 Male and 377 Female Pilgrims. Three numbers of Khadim-ul-Hujaj are also being sent by the Government to look after the Haj Pilgrims for their smooth journey.

On this occasion, Haj Pilgrims have been handed over the cheque amounting Rs. 10,000/- each by the Govt. of Odisha towards purchase of their Haj kits. Further, a Haj Guide in Odia language is also released for facilitating the Hajis during their Haj.

Chief Minister, Odisha has conveyed his good wishes and blessings for safe and smooth journey of the Haj pilgrims.

Minister, ST &SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare and Law Sri Jagannath Saraka, MP, Rajya Sabha, Munna Khan, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, ST&SC Development, M&BCW Department, Smt. Roopa Roshan Sahoo, Tahera Khatoon, Advisor, Minority Affairs, Sk. Nizamuddin, Administrator, Odisha Board of Waqfs, Ayub Khan, Ex-MLA, Kantabanjhi, Director, OBC Sri Sitansu Kumar Rout and Executive Officer, State Haj Committee, Sultan Khan were present during the occasion