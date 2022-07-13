Odisha CM Welcomes Centre’s Step to Administer Free COVID Booster Doses to All above 18 Yrs of Age

Bhubaneswar: Soon after the Centre announced that precaution doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered at government vaccination centres to individuals aged between 18 and 59 starting from July 15, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik welcomed the initiative and appealed to all eligible people in the state to come forward and get vaccinated for a Covid Free Odisha.

The Odisha CM took to Twitter and wrote: “Welcome the decision of the Government of India to launch a special drive to provide free precaution doses of #COVID19 vaccines to 18-59 age group of people. Appeal all eligible people to come forward and get vaccinated for a #CovidFreeOdisha.”

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday announced that the beneficiaries will be given the booster dose under a 75-day special drive, which will be held as part of the Centre’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

Aimed at accelerating the uptake of COVID precaution doses, the booster shots will be administered for free at government vaccination centres.

According to official data, less than 1 per cent of the target population of 77 crores in the 18-59 age group have been administered the precaution dose. However, around 26 per cent of the estimated 16 crores eligible population aged 60 and above as well as healthcare and frontline workers have received the booster dose.