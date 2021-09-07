Odisha CM Warns Of Lockdown If COVID Safety Norms Violated, Urges All To Follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state. Expressing concern over the rising cases of Coronavirus infections in various places across the globe, the Odisha CM advised all to strictly abide by the Covid safety norms rules in order to the possible third wave of COVID-19 at bay. He further warned that trivial negligence could be a danger to all.

Describing COVID appropriate behavior as the most powerful weapon in the fight against Coronavirus, the Chief Minister said that proper compliance is very important for all. He said that as children are yet to be vaccinated, we have to be more careful of them. Naveen warned that if any kind of negligence was observed in compliance with the Covid norms, the respective institutions would be held accountable.

The Chief Minister also directed the district administration to form special teams and conduct regular inspections of educational institutions.

Patnaik also directed the district officials to keep a close eye on the haats, markets, religious institutions, health institutions, etc. He also advised testing of high-risk groups including health workers, school-going children, pregnant women, government employees, and the police on a regular basis.

The Chief Minister said that in some cases, infections are occurring among health workers. He advised generating awareness on COVID safety measures among the teams collecting samples and health staff of both private and government institutions. In addition, the Chief Minister advised keeping a close eye on the Micro Contentment Zone as the Delta variant is more contagious.

Vaccination has been intensified due to the increased supply of COVID-19 vaccines. So the Chief Minister directed the district collectors to ensure that everyone gets the mandatory double dose of vaccination against COVID-19.

Citing the rise in COVID infections after the Onam festival in Kerala, the Odisha Chief Minister said that during the festive season everyone needs to be more vigilant to keep infection at bay. He urged all to take the alarming situation seriously so that further lockdown in the state could be avoided and no one has to face any financial constraints.

The Chief Minister urged everyone to wear masks, wash their hands regularly and properly, maintain social distance and avoid crowded places. “Our responsible behavior during the festive season would be crucial to controlling the third wave of COVID-19,” Naveen said.

The Chief Minister said, “the lockdown has been relaxed in the interest of the people. But that doesn’t mean we become complacent and don’t follow rules.” He warned that the state government would once again be forced to implement lockdown, if necessary.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra emphasised the need to comply with the Chief Minister’s directives. Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health, Shri P.K. Mohapatra, Principal Secretary of School and Mass Education dept Mr. Satyabrata Sahu, gave a presentation on the departmental programs.

The Director General of Police, Mr. Abhay, also briefed about the compliance of COVID rules by the police department. The Commissioners of BMC and CMC, Deogarh and Puri district collectors also briefed on the situation in their area.

Secretary to Odisha Chief Minister,& 5T Mr. V.K. Pandian coordinated the program. Development Commissioner and Secretaries of various departments were also present in the review meeting.