Bhubaneswar: At the 71st All India Cooperative Week celebration in Bhubaneswar, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi issued a stern warning to those causing disturbances in cooperative societies.

He emphasized that such “disturbing elements” would not be spared, highlighting the government’s commitment to maintaining order and efficiency within these organizations.

During his address, CM Majhi criticized the previous BJD government for failing to fulfill its promises to paddy farmers. He pointed out that the BJD had pledged a Rs 100 bonus over the minimum support price (MSP) to farmers in Sohela, a promise that was never kept. “The previous government failed our farmers, but we are taking all necessary steps to support them,” Majhi stated.

Majhi announced that his administration is working diligently to release an additional input subsidy of Rs 800 per quintal of paddy to farmers. This subsidy aims to alleviate the financial burden on farmers and boost agricultural productivity in the state.