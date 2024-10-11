Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi announced that no ground rent will be collected from puja committees using government land for community pujas during this festive season. The announcement was made on the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami, bringing relief and joy to numerous puja committees across the state.

Chief Minister Majhi extended his heartfelt wishes to the people of Odisha, emphasizing the importance of community and cultural celebrations. “This decision aims to ease the financial burden on puja committees and encourage vibrant and inclusive festivities,” he stated.

Several puja committees expressed their gratitude for the government’s support. Debendra Sahu, president of the Chhatra Bazaar puja committee, highlighted the significance of this decision. “We had previously requested tax exemptions but had to pay around ₹24,000 in ground rent. This waiver is a huge relief and will significantly benefit our community celebrations,” Sahu said.

The Chief Minister also visited various puja pandals in Bhubaneswar, offering prayers and interacting with devotees. The festive spirit was palpable as people welcomed the government’s gesture, which is expected to enhance the grandeur of the celebrations.

This initiative by the Odisha government underscores its commitment to preserving and promoting cultural heritage while supporting community-led events.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...