Odisha CM Visits Sheikh Zayed Mosque In Abu Dhabi, Praises Indian Artisans’ Contribution

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is in UAE’s Abu Dhabi for an investors’ meet, visited various monuments and praised the contribution of Indian artisans to the Mughal architecture.

On Monday, Patnaik visited the marble dome of Sheikh Zayed Mosque and was overwhelmed after knowing that the monument was built by Indian artisans and the used marbles also came from Makrana village of Rajasthan.

Taking to Twitter, Odisha CM said,” The marble dome of #SheikhZayedMosque, Abu Dhabi is an epitome of magnificence with intricate inlay work inspired by Moghul architecture. I am told, the artisans & the marbles also came from Makrana village of Rajasthan. A bit of India, everywhere.”

Odisha CM, who is on a foreign trip, will also attend an investor’s meeting in Dubai and address a meeting of some Non-resident Odias living there.