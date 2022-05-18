Odisha CM visits new complex of Tara Tarini temple

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Minister Naveen Patnaik today visited the new complex of Maa Taratarini Temple in Ganjam district and offered prayers to the deity.

Today was the final day of the foundation of the new temple complex. Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the beautification and development of the temple complex. Yesterday, Chief Secretary, Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, 5T Secretary VK Pandian, other officials, and senior journalists had visited the temple.

Today, CM Patnaik, accompanied by 5T Secretary Pandian, also inaugurated several developmental projects including ‘Prasad Sevan Griha’, Administrative Office of the temple, viewpoint, lamp house, ‘Snana Mandap’.

Senior officials including Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and 5T Secretary VK Pandian visited the temple on Tuesday ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit to review the arrangements.

Following the darshan and prayers, the senior official-duo reviewed the temple premises, Mundan place, Prasad sevan hall, administration room, view point, etc. Apart from other things, law and order situation, crowd management, fire safety, and security during the event were discussed.