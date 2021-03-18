Odisha CM Urges To Conserve Olive Ridley Turtles

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged the populace of the state to “make collective efforts to protect nesting habitats and conserve” the Olive Ridley turtles species.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Odisha CM wrote: “Let us welcome Olive Ridley turtles as they arrive in large number for the annual arribada along Odisha coast. Urge everyone to make collective efforts to protect nesting habitats and conserve the endangered species.”

Notably, the Orissa high court has directed the state government to enforce a prohibition on fishing activities by trawlers near the mouth of Devi river and along the coast to protect olive ridley turtles.

Based on a report submitted by a committee appointed by the high court, a division bench headed by chief justice S Muralidhar on Tuesday observed that there is incidental killing of turtles due to “suffocation in fishing nets of trawlers or by injuries inflicted by the propellers of the trawlers”.

The court directed the government to enforce the fishing ban with the help of local marine police stations and to seek cooperation of the Centre to engage the coast guard for the purpose.

The state fisheries and animal resources development department had issued a notification in November 2014, prohibiting fishing activities by trawlers in the protected area under the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary.