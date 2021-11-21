Odisha CM urges PM Modi for extention for Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged the central government to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) beyond November 2021.

Patnaik also thanked PM Narendra Modi for the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package till end of November, 2021 to ameliorate the hardship faced by the underprivileged or poor on the account of economic disruption caused by the Coronavirus pandemic and Lockdown.

However, he urged to extend the scheme for next 8 months citing that adequate foodgrains are available at present with the Centre.