Odisha CM Urges People Not To Lower Guard Against Covid-19

Bhubaneswar: As the number of COVID-19 cases rising in Odisha, the State Government has geared up to contain the spread of the disease.

Today, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik issued a statement urging people not to lower their guard.

“Now infections due to Covid-19 are spreading very fast. Therefore, we have to remain alert. I am appealing to you to always wear a mask, wash your hands repeatedly, and maintain social distance,” said the CM.

“We have to reactivate all our protocols and keep the Covid facilities and personnel on high alert. We have to abide by the Covid safety protocols strictly. I urge the people of my state to stay safe from the Corona infection,” Patnaik urged the people.

Today, Odisha reported 743 fresh COVID cases, with a TPR of 4.02 per cent.