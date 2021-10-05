Odisha CM Unveils Book Of Noted Writer Dr Dopabandhu Dash

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday unveiled a research book of noted writer Dr. Gopabandhu Dash.

Dr. Dash has written the book, ‘Dynamics of Indo-South African Cooperation in a Changing World’, which is based on the cooperation between India and South Africa.

Naveen also congratulated writer Dr. Dash and hoped that the readers will like the book.

Speaking on this occasion, CM Patnaik said, “The two countries’ struggle against colonialism has brought them closer together. The Mahatma, the Madiba, and the Ship Brothers are examples of the emotional relationship between the two countries.”

“The foundations of Mahatma Gandhi’s political career were laid in South Africa. His non-violent struggle there against racism gave him a new identity,” he said.

In his book, Dr. Dash pointed out that in the current context of cosmopolitanism and nativism, there are many opportunities for both countries, and hoped that this will bring India-South Africa relations to a new arena in the coming days.