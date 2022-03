Odisha CM To Visit New Delhi On March 29

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik will be on a three-day visit to New Delhi starting March 29, according to reports,

During the visit, the Odisha CM is likely to hold informal discussions with some top BJP leaders ahead of the Presidential election in July and the Vice-Presidential election in August.

The tenure of President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24.