Odisha CM to virtually distribute BSKY smart health card in Boudh

Boudh: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will virtually inaugurate the distribution programme of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) smart health card in Boudh district today. The scheme is aimed at transforming the health services in Odisha.

Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, Kandhamal MP Achyutananda Samanta, Boudh MLA Pradip Kumar Amat will attend the programme and distribute the smart health cards among the beneficiaries.

According to the sources, around 37.2 lakh beneficiaries will be covered under BSKY smart health card scheme in Boudh district. Besides, the Chief Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various developmental projects.