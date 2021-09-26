Odisha CM To Review Cyclone Gulab Preparedness From New Delhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will hold a review meeting with senior officials regarding the preparedness in the State in view of the impending cyclonic storm ‘Gulab’ which is likely to make landfall between Gopalpur and Kalingapatnam today midnight.

Patnaik, who is in New Delhi for a review meeting on Left-Wing Extremism convened by the Centre, will review the cyclone Gulab preparedness with the government officials through video conferencing at 11:30 am today.

Chief secretary, SRC and collectors of the likely to be affected districts to attend the meeting from Odisha.