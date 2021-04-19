Odisha CM To Review COVID-19 Situation In State Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will review the COVID-19 situation in the state at 5:30 pm on Tuesday through Video Conferencing.

According to reports, the Odisha CM will interact with the Collectors/DMs on COVID-19 management strategies and the steps being taken to tackle the pandemic.

It may be mentioned here that the BJD Supremo today announced that his party would not hold public rallies and campaign meetings for Pipili Bypoll.

He said: “We contest elections to serve people. If the campaign has potential to endanger lives, BJD would not campaign in Pipil“.