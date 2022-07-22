Odisha CM
Odisha CM to leave for Delhi tomorrow on a 4-day visit; To attend Murmu’s swearing-in event

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is set for a four-day visit to New Delhi starting tomorrow.

According to official sources, CM Patnaik is scheduled to leave for New Delhi on July 23 (Saturday). He is likely to meet the President-elect Draupadi Murmu, the first tribal woman from Odisha to hold the top constitutional position in the country.

Sources said that Patnaik has been invited for the swearing-in ceremony of Draupadi Murmu scheduled on July 25 in New Delhi. He is likely to return to the state on July 26.

 

 

