Odisha CM To Leave For 3-Day Visit To Delhi Today

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will leave for a three-day visit to New Delhi on Monday. He is scheduled to leave Bhubaneswar at 10.30 AM.

Patnaik is to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow afternoon and discuss a number of issues of state interest.

During the three-day visit, the Chief Minister will also meet with several Union Ministers and discuss the issue of lifting surplus parboiled rice from Odisha and other issues.

He will be returning to Odisha on June 1.