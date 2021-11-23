Odisha CM To Lay Foundation Stone Of Shree Mandira Parikrama Project in Puri Tomorrow

Puri: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will lay the foundation stone of the ambitious Shree Mandira Parikrama Project in Puri on Wednesday. While all the preparations have been put in place, the authorities today informed about the schedule of the grand event to place tomorrow.

As per the schedule, the Shila Bije will be held at 9.45 am and the Foundation stone will be laid between 10.15 am to 10.30 am. Earlier, the rituals of Ankura Ropana, Pancha Karma, Brahmana Barana, Surjya Puja, Sala Prabesha, Yajna, Gou Puja, Agni Puja, Shila Snana have been conducted.

A three-day yajna started near the Jagannath Temple in Puri on Monday ahead of the scheduled ceremonial start of the Shree Mandira Parikrama Project.

Being implemented at a cost of nearly Rs 800 crore within a 75-metre radius of the temple, the heritage corridor project envisages the development of mutts, a reception centre, amenities for devotees and enhanced security for the shrine.

The project is part of the Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) scheme which aims to develop Puri into a world-class heritage city. The government has purchased land from 115 families around the temple to execute the project.

The Odisha CM will also felicitate the land owners, who donated their properties to the government for execution of the heritage corridor project.