Pragativadi is celebrating the 92nd birth anniversary of Pradyumna Bal, Founder, Editor, and Annual Day, on November 8. Gracing the occasion, Honourable Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, will inaugurate the two-day event on Thursday, November 7.

On Thursday afternoon, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the festival at the ‘Pragativadi’ office and inaugurate an exhibition titled ‘Journey of Pragativadi’ and unveil an oil painting of Pradyumna Bal.

A Literary Session will be held at 6 p.m. Dr Arundhati Devi, will grace the session as Chief Guest and eminent writer & senior IAS officer Usha Padhee as distinguished Guest, while eminent writer Dr Shakuntala Baliarsingh will be the Chief Speaker and MLA Sophia Firdous will attend as the Guest of Honour.

On Friday at 10:30 AM, the first session of the state-wide Jayanti Samaroh will be held. Later, special sessions will be held on value-based journalism, mass movement, sports, etc.

At 5:30 pm, the concluding ceremony will be held. Later in the cultural session, a live play titled ‘Se Te Digantara Surjya’ will be performed.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, Works, Law and Excise Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, Steel & Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, Cooperation, Handicrafts and Textiles Minister Pradeep Bala Samanta, Congress Legislature Party Leader Ramachandra Kadam, MLAs Dr. Arun Sahoo, Sarada Pradhan, former ministers Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Prasad Harichandan, Amar Prasad Satpathy, former MP Dr Achyuta Samanta will be present as a guest in various sessions.

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will attend the concluding session. Former Chief Minister Dr. Giridhar Gamang will be present. Columnists Prof. Vasaranjan, Prof. Manindra Kumar Meher, Prof. Asammitra Mishra, and Prof. Dhaneswar Sahu will be the keynote speakers. On this occasion, a compilation on the life of Pradyumna Bal will be released.