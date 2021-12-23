Odisha CM to inaugurate Koraput Literary Festival 2021 in Bhubaneswar on Dec 26

Bhubaneswar: The 4th edition of Koraput Literary Festival (KLF 2021) is going to be held on December 26-27, this time in Bhubaneswar instead of Koraput. A congregation of hundreds of authors, intellectuals, artists, politicians, thinkers and policymakers – this festival usually takes place in Koraput each year for two days. However this time Odia Media Private Limited, the producer of the event, brings KLF to Bhubaneswar putting the margin at the centre.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the event on December 26, 2021 forenoon at a hotel in Bhubaneswar. Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal has given his consent to bless the closing ceremony and award event along with celebrated Telugu poet Sri Nikhileswar and famous Odia author Padma Sri Dr Pratibha Ray.

Well-known author and festival director Subhransu Panda informed that like in past years two Odia litterateurs will receive Koraput Literary Award 2021 with a cash award of 21,000 rupees each. Celebrated storyteller and author of children literature Dr Dash Benhur and renowned poet and president of Odisha Sahitya Akademi Dr Hrushikesh Mallick will receive the award for fiction and poetry respectively.

The festival in Bhubaneswar will host a range of dialogues and discourses on various topics ranging from literature to politics, from development to dilemma. There will be about 10 sessions. A visiting festival also will be organised in Koraput the very next day, i.e. on 27 December.

Sri Haraprasad Das, Sri Jagadananda, Dr Gourahari Das, Sri Bikram Das, Sri Narayan Panda, Sri Krushna Singh and many well-known authors, poets, politicians, artists and intellectuals are joining the festival as speakers. It’s a free event and anyone can join as a delegate.