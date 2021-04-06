Odisha CM To Hold Review Meeting Over COVID-19 Situation Today 

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will hold a review meeting on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation with all district Collectors around 5 PM on Tuesday.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the spike in the number of daily cases reported across the State.

On Tuesday, Odisha reported 588 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 3,43,856. Of the fresh cases, 342 were detected in quarantine while 246 are local contact ones.

Khurda registered the highest daily spike of 105. The district was followed by Sundergarh (84) and Kalahandi (74).