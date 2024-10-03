New Delhi: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is set to meet ambassadors from various countries and members of different industry associations in New Delhi today, laying the groundwork for the ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha 2025’ conclave, scheduled for January 28 and 29, 2025.

On Wednesday, CM Majhi embarked on a two-day journey to the national capital to attract investors to Odisha.

“During my visit, I will engage in one-on-one discussions with various investors. Additionally, I will participate in an investor’s conference to encourage their investment in Odisha. The Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in Odisha 2022 Conclave is planned for January 28 and 29 of the following year,” the Chief Minister stated before his departure to Delhi.

The Odisha government’s delegation will prioritize attracting investments in sectors such as Food Processing, IT, Chemicals, and Petrochemicals during their meetings with investors in New Delhi.

“The positive investment ecosystem in Odisha and the opportunities for establishing industries will be highlighted to the investors. Our goal is to draw an investment of Rs 5 lakh crore to Odisha over the next five years. Odisha has already seen investments of Rs 45,000 crores in the past 100 days, which is highly gratifying,” the Chief Minister remarked.

Accompanying the Chief Minister is a high-level delegation, including Industry Minister Sampad Swain and officials from various departments.

This delegation will engage with ambassadors, high commissioners, consul-generals, trade commissioners, and senior diplomats worldwide in a high-level meeting chaired by CM Majhi in Delhi on Thursday.

The dialogue will centre on Odisha’s industrial capabilities, supportive policies, business facilitation, and current efforts to cultivate a welcoming environment for investors.

During his visit to New Delhi, the Chief Minister is slated to engage with key industry figures and delegates from diverse sectoral groups. Additionally, a promotional event in New Delhi is planned to draw investors.

Scheduled for January 28 and 29 in Bhubaneswar, the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 is set to be Odisha’s most significant industrial assembly to date, leveraging the state’s historical achievements.