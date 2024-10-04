Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will give appointment letters to 16,009 junior teachers (Schematic) in various primary and upper primary schools of the state on Saturday.

For this, a recruitment ceremony and training program for newly appointed Junior Teacher-Teachers (Schematic) will be organised at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Chief Minister Majhi will grace the programme to be organised by the School and Mass Education Department and will guide the newly appointed teachers for quality teaching in the future.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Nityananda Gond, Minister, S&ME, Suryabanshi Suraj, Minister of Higher Education and senior officials of the Department are scheduled to attend the program.

This appointment will be a big step towards quality education in the state. This will help in strengthening the education infrastructure in the state and building the future of the child. As the state government aims to create a ‘Viksit Odisha’ by 2036, this initiative will play an important role in achieving the goal.

Out of the 1609 junior teachers selected 424 in Angul district, 600 in Balasore district, 479 in Bargarh district, 260 in Bhadrak district, 1080 in Balangir district, 65 in Boudh district, 893 in Cuttack district, 21 in Deogarh district, 583 in Dhenkanal district, 13 in Gajapati district,1264 in Ganjam district, 88 people in Jagatsinghpur district, 872 people in Jajpur district, 38 in Jharsuguda district, 811 people in Kalahandi district, 151 people in Kandhamal district, 1038 in Kendrapara district, 1329 people in Keonjhar district, 753 in Khordha district, 922 in Koraput district, 555 in Malkangiri district, 827 in Mayurbhanj district, 860 in Nabarangpur district, 83 in Nayagarh district, 221 in Nuapada district, 733 in Puri district, 511 in Rayagada district, 218 in Sambalpur district, 157 in Sonepur district and 160 in Sundargarh district are going to be appointed.

