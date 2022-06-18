Odisha CM To Commence Foreign Trip From June 20; Know The Itinerary

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will commence his foreign trip on June 20. He will lead a delegation to Rome and Dubai.

On invitation of the World Food Program (WFP), the Chief Minister will visit its Head Quarters in Rome and share the transformative initiatives of Odisha in the field of food security and disaster management.

The Odisha CM will meet the Executive Director of WFP David Beasley and the senior leaders of WFP. He will have detailed discussions on Odisha’s partnership with WFP and future projects which will further help the state in ensuring food security in a sustainable manner.

During his stay in Rome, Chief Minister Patnaik will meet His Holiness Pope Francis in The Holy See, Vatican.

Chief Minister will also meet the Odia diaspora from various parts of Europe. He will discuss the possible ways to engage with the diaspora in promoting the art and culture of Odisha and also enabling them to partner in the State’s transformational journey.

On his way back, the Chief Minister will meet the Investors from Middle East and adjoining regions in Dubai. He will extend an invitation to the potential investors to come and invest in Odisha and assure them all the support and facilitation by the State Government.

He will also have one-on-one meetings with some big investors from the region. A high-level industrial delegation from Odisha will also present during the investor’s meet for possible partnerships with the foreign investors.

The delegation includes Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra, Secretary to CM (5T) V K Pandian, Principal Secretary Food and Civil Supplies V V Yadav, Principal Secretary Industries Hemant Sharma, Resident Commissioner in New Delhi Ravi Kant.

From being dependent on others for its food security, Odisha has transformed itself into a food surplus state adding to the country’s public distribution system. From the severe loss faced during the super cyclone of 1999, Odisha is now a model in disaster management acknowledged by the United Nations.