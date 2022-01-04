Odisha CM To Chair Covid Review Meeting At 5 PM

Bhubaneswar: Amid a sudden surge in COVID cases, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to hold a review meeting with senior governments officials and district administration at 5 pm today.

He will take stock of the State’s preparedness to deal with the pandemic.

Worth mentioning, Odisha today reported 680 fresh infections, including 119 in the 0-18 years age group, in the last 24 hours. Khurda district reported the highest cases with 263 positives, Sundargarh 69, Cuttack 59, Sambalpur 42 cases.