Odisha CM To Attend I-Day Celebrations At Exhibition Ground This Year

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Information and Public Relations Department on Monday said that the state-level 75th Independence day celebrations will be held at Unit-III exhibition ground with observation of COVID-19 protocols.

After holding a meeting with the officails, Odisha Principal Secretary Bishnupada Sethi informed that CM Naveen Patnaik will attend the Independence Day functions as chief guest.

Every year, Independence Day is celebrated with grandeur, gaiety, fervour and enthusiasm. This year also, Independence Day will be celebrated in a manner befitting the occasion. However, the ceremony will be held in the presence of a limited number of guests and Covid warriors, I& PR Dept informed.

The event will be live telecast on various media outlets and the common feed will be provided on behalf of the I&PR department.