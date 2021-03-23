Odisha CM stresses on strict enforcement of COVID-19 norms

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday reviewed the coronavirus situation in the State with senior government officials and District Collectors.

During the review meeting, Patnaik emphasized the strict enforcement of preventive guidelines and asked the administration to step up surveillance and testing. He said enhanced surveillance and testing must be done to rid the state of the dreaded coronavirus.

Holding the review meeting with Collectors of all districts, superintendents of police (SPs) and other stakeholders via video conferencing, the Odisha CM directed the police to give special attention to enforcing Covid appropriate behaviour in public places.

Chief Minister also directed the Chief Secretary to regularly review the coronavirus situation in the state.

The Health Department, meanwhile has, proposed to enhance the RT-PCR testing in the State and recommended setting up mini-containment zones wherever a cluster of cases are detected.

Health Minister Naba Das told the media after the review meeting that all the Collectors and municipal commissioners have been directed to take appropriate measures wherever necessary.

Night curfew has been imposed in the Malkangiri district and the government will take a decision on other areas after getting reports from different districts, the Minister added.